Save 50% on H&R Block’s premium 2019 tax software, now $25 for Mac and PC

- Feb. 20th 2020 1:54 pm ET

Newegg is offering the H&R Block Premium Tax Software 2019 for $24.99 in a multitude of mediums when specific promotional codes are used at checkout. You’ll be able to get the PC/Mac Disk version of H&R Block with the code EMCDFFD48. However, if you prefer digital downloads, then the Mac and PC versions are available with the code EMCDFFD45. Whichever you choose, be sure to use the respective code to redeem the $24.99 price. Keep in mind that Amazon charges $32.50 for the digital downloads and $50 for the disk version of this software, so you’re saving as much as 50% here. Tax season is upon us, and you have just a few months left before it’s all due. H&R Block is one of the most trusted names in the industry when it comes to tax software. Save yourself hundreds of dollars by doing your own taxes this year, as H&R Block makes it quite simple to fill everything out. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you only need to file federal taxes, and not state or local, then there’s a way to save big. H&R Block’s Deluxe Tax Software 2019 is available for PC or Mac as a digital download for $17.50 at Amazon. Keep in mind this version offers fewer features, considering it only has federal filing abilities.

H&R Block Premium features:

  • Five free federal e-files and unlimited federal preparation and printing
  • One state program download included – a $39.95 value
  • Advanced Schedule C guidance to maximize deductions for self-employment income
  • Schedule E guidance for rental property income and expenses
  • Reporting assistance on income from investments, stock options, home sales, and retirement
  • Quickly import your W-2, 1099, 1098, last year’s personal tax return
  • Free live product help via chat – or get tax help from a tax expert for a fee

