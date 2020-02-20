Jackery’s Explorer 500 powers TVs and projectors on-the-go: $399 (Save $100)

Jackery Inc via Amazon is offering its Portable Power Station Explorer 500 for $399.10 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code JACKERY500 during checkout. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is within $0.10 of the lowest price we have tracked. With its 518Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station is able to power everything from TVs and projectors to a blender or pellet smoker. When it comes to connectivity, owners will garner an AC outlet, three 2.4A USB ports, along with a DC car input. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Check our our review of a similar Jackery offering to see our thoughts.

If you’re simply looking for a way to garner some extra juice for a MacBook, consider TYLT’s Portable 7X Smart Charger for $50. The built-in USB-C cable charges my MacBook Air at 45-watts and tends to refuel it by 50-60%.

With all the extra power you now have at your disposal, think about how long you can binge your favorite shows on Anker’s Nebula Mars II Pro Projector. Currently on sale for $460, buyers can slash $90 off its typical price.

Jackery Explorer 500 features:

Jackery Explorer 500 portable power station provides stable power to a wide range of AC-relied devices from TVs, projectors to small blenders, a pellet smoker, etc. which rated under 500 watt(surge 1000W). Standard 12V/10A carport and 3*5V/2.4A USB ports power/charge all your car appliances and small electronic devices like car coolers, air pumps, car vacuums, laptops, phones. Enjoy a camping party like no others.

