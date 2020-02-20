JOBY’s GripTight POV Kit is perfect for smartphone vloggers at just $10

cell-force (99.6% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the JOBY GripTight POV Kit for $9.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $15 or so from third-party sellers at Amazon right now and this is a match of our last mention. Offering the ability to easily hold your smartphone to record your own point-of-view videos, this kit is perfect for avid vloggers and adventurers alike. There is a lot for your fingers to slip into and you can easily attach any phone to this easy-to-use grip. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those on a tighter budget will want to check out this smartphone tripod. It’s available for right around $7 Prime shipped on Amazon, offering a lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that this likely won’t have the same build quality as a mount from JOBY, however, it’ll still get the job done just the same.

JOBY GripTight POV Kit features:

Enhance your smartphone photography with the Joby GripTight POV Kit. This kit consists of a Joby Impulse Bluetooth Remote and the Joby GripTight POV, which fits devices 2.2 to 3.6″ wide. The GripTight POV also features a cold shoe adapter and a handgrip that pivots 180°, which can be removed and used with pin-joint style accessories for action cameras like the GoPro. The remote connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and acts as a remote trigger from up to 90′ away. A locking lever clamps phone securely within the TPE grip pads

