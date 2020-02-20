JOBY’s GripTight POV Kit is perfect for smartphone vloggers at just $10

Feb. 20th 2020

cell-force (99.6% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the JOBY GripTight POV Kit for $9.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $15 or so from third-party sellers at Amazon right now and this is a match of our last mention. Offering the ability to easily hold your smartphone to record your own point-of-view videos, this kit is perfect for avid vloggers and adventurers alike. There is a lot for your fingers to slip into and you can easily attach any phone to this easy-to-use grip. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those on a tighter budget will want to check out this smartphone tripod. It’s available for right around $7 Prime shipped on Amazon, offering a lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that this likely won’t have the same build quality as a mount from JOBY, however, it’ll still get the job done just the same.

Looking for other smartphone accessories? Our guide is updated every day with the best deals from around the web. Plus, we have a daily roundup of the lowest-priced sales that you just have to check out, with today’s being right here.

JOBY GripTight POV Kit features:

Enhance your smartphone photography with the Joby GripTight POV Kit. This kit consists of a Joby Impulse Bluetooth Remote and the Joby GripTight POV, which fits devices 2.2 to 3.6″ wide. The GripTight POV also features a cold shoe adapter and a handgrip that pivots 180°, which can be removed and used with pin-joint style accessories for action cameras like the GoPro.

The remote connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and acts as a remote trigger from up to 90′ away. A locking lever clamps phone securely within the TPE grip pads

