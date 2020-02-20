Score a new leather messenger or weekender bag from $49 today (Up to 46% off)

Today only, Woot is offering a series of leather messenger and weekender bags at up to 46% off. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. One standout from the bunch is the Aaron Leather Overnight/Weekend Carry-On Bag for $87.99. Regularly between $130 and $150 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $63 in savings and the best price we can find. Handcrafted with premium quality buffalo leather, it has a large main compartment along a series of zippered pockets and a thick cotton lining. You’ll also find adjustable shoulder straps and a pair of handles on this 20 x 11 x 7-inch leather travel bag. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more Aaron Leather bag deals.

A more affordable alternative found in today’s sale would be the Aaron Leather Vintage Leather Messenger Satchel Bag at $49 Prime shipped. Regularly closer to $90, this is also the lowest price we can find on 4+ star-rated handmade carrier. Browse the rest of today’s leather bag sale right here.

Prefer something in the backpack category instead? Kenneth Cole’s gorgeous Reaction Leather MacBook Backpack is still on sale along with Solo’s Altitude 17.3-inch MacBook variant. But you’ll find loads of options in Backcountry’s Travel Sale with an extra 20% off The North Face, Osprey, and many more.

Aaron Leather Weekend Carry-On Bag :

Stitched by world-class craftsmen, the Aaron Leather Travel Duffle Bag is handcrafted with premium quality Buffalo leather. This duffle bag has a classy and vintage look with strong and reliable interiors.

The high-quality stitching and heavy duty lining ensure its durability and long term usage. It comes with 1 large compartment and zippered pockets.This Duffel Bag is pretty spacious and can hold all your essentials which you require while traveling.

It is perfectly sized at 20″ (Width) X 11″ (Height) X 9″ (Depth) with comfortable adjustable leather shoulder straps and two handles.

This is a wise and thoughtful gift for travelers as it is ideal for short trips, vacations, outdoor sports, gym and business trips.

