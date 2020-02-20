Neiman Marcus Last Call takes extra 35% off Callaway, Cole Haan, UGG, more

- Feb. 20th 2020 9:44 am ET

0

Today only, Neiman Marcus Last Call offers an extra 35% off apparel for men and women from top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can score great deals on brands including Callaway, Cole Haan, UGG, Michael Kors, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. For men, the Callaway Water-Repellent 1/4 Zip Sweater is a no-brainer purchase at just $43. To compare, this pullover was originally priced at $75. You can wear this style year-round with jeans, shorts, khakis, joggers, and more. Plus, its 4-way stretch material makes it a great option for your golf swing or hiking trips. Find the rest of our top picks from Neiman Marcus Last Call below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

