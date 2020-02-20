Shake up your office with a new leather gaming chair: $75 at Amazon (Save $25+)

- Feb. 20th 2020 1:42 pm ET

Amazon is offering the OFM High-Back Leather Gaming Chair for $74.98 shipped. That’s $25+ off the typical rate there and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked. This offering features padding throughout the entire chair, including its arms and headrest. It swivels a full 360-degrees, the back can be reclined, and arms flip up for those times when you need a bit more space. A heavy-duty build yields a 275-pound weight capacity. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Reduce expense by another $12 when opting for an AmazonBasics Mid-Back Desk Office Chair at $63. Well over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have left a review and its rating has leveled out at 4.1/5 stars.

Whether you primarily keep a smartphone or tablet at your desk, today’s savings leaves you with enough left over to grab MoKo’s Stand for $5. It weighs under 2-ounces, folds completely flat, yet still can support up to 11-inch devices.

OFM High-Back Leather Gaming Chair features:

  • COMPUTER GAMING CHAIR: A race car style chair that provides luxury and comfort whether used during intense gaming sessions or long workdays
  • ERGONOMIC SWIVEL CHAIR: With contoured segmented padding, integrated padded headrest, and padded arms, this video game chair provides quality support and comfort for hours of play

