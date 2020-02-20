Extend your PS Plus sub at nearly 35% off today: 1-yr. for $40 (Reg. $60)

Newegg is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $39.99 with free email delivery. Simply apply code EMCDFFD52 at checkout to redeem the special price. You’ll also find the same subscription on sale for $39.89 with free digital delivery via CDKeys right now. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is more than $20 off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. While we did see 1-year subs go for less around the holidays last year, today’s offer is still $5 under the official 2019 Black Friday price drop. Just as a reminder, you can use this discounted year to extend your existing subscription no matter how many months are left on it. PS Plus provides access to the free game library every month, online multiplayer, and huge deals on PSN, just to name a few. Head below for more details.

We are also still tracking PS4 Pro at $100 off as well as LucidSound’s wireless PS4 headset at an all-time low. Hit up today’s roundup for deep deals on PS4 games and don’t forget about the PS4 arcade game sale from $4.

In PlayStation news, Ubisoft has already confirmed Rainbow Six Siege will be ready for PlayStation 5 which is rumored to come in at over $450 this holiday season. And here’s everything you need to know about that one-of-a-kind Nintendo PlayStation console.

PlayStation Plus Membership:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!