Ring’s Peephole Cam is within $4 of its all-time low at $99 shipped ($100 off)

B&H Photo is offering the Ring Peephole Cam for $99 shipped. For comparison, it regularly goes for $199, is on sale for $169 at Amazon right now, and this is just $4 above its all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. If you’d rather not install a Ring Video Doorbell, but still want to have a camera mounted out front, this is a great option. As the name implies, it replaces your door’s peephole with a camera. However, it still allows you to use the peephole built into your door, making it multi-function. Plus, there’s a doorbell button so your guests can ring you and let you know they’re at the door. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If video isn’t a priority for you, then check out the Arlo Audio Doorbell. It’s yours for just $67 shipped on Amazon. Keep in mind this only lets you hear who’s out front, and won’t be quite as useful in deterring package theives if that’s something that you battle.

For other home security options, check out this one-day-only sale on eufy products at Amazon. We spotted the sale earlier this morning, and it includes a selection of eufy’s home security cameras and more with prices from $167.

Ring Peephole Cam features:

Upgrade your door’s peephole with a 1080p HD video doorbell that enables you to see, hear, and speak to visitors from anywhere.

Door View Cam is easy to install and comes with all the tools you need to replace your peephole in under 5 minutes; no wiring or drilling required.

