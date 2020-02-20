Bring home Samsung’s 82-inch 4K HDR Smart TV for $1,650 (Reg. $2,000)

B&H offers the Samsung 82-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $1,649.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $3,200 but trends around $2,000 these days. Amazon currently has it at the previous all-time low of $1,798. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked. This high-end TV delivers everything you’d need to build out a home theater, including a 4K and HDR-supported 4K panel. Smart functionality delivers access to the best streaming services out there, including all the usuals like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube. Four HDMI inputs and two USB ports round out the list of notable specs on this model. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 900 Amazon reviewers.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

If you’re not ready to shell out nearly $1,650 on a new TV, consider checking out this budget Hisense model we recently featured. It’s down to $278 at Walmart with built-in Roku functionality and a price point that certainly won’t break the bank. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Samsung 82-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

4K UHD PROCESSOR: Powerful 4K UHD processor optimizes your TV’s performance by upscaling every show, season, and scene with 4K picture quality

ENHANCED DETAIL WITH HDR: 4K depth of detail with high dynamic range lets you see shades of color that reveal more detail than HDTV can deliver

DYNAMIC CRYSTAL COLOR: Millions of shades of color reveal a vibrant, lifelike picture that HDTV can’t create

SMART TV FEATURES: Simple on-screen universal guide to find streaming content and live TV shows, OneRemote to control all compatible devices, smart speaker expandability with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and more

