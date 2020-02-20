Schick’s Hydro 5 Electric Shaver/Grooming Kit now available from $7 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver Kit for men at $7.63 or $7.25 when you check out with Subscribe & Save. Remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also on sale at Walmart for $7.63 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly up to $13, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. This particular model separates itself from other competition in the price range via its 4-in-1 blade system. Along with the standard 5-blade option, it also has a flip back edger, hydrating gels, and a power trimmer with an adjustable comb length. Rated 4+ stars from over 830 Amazon customers. More details below.

Well under the price of those extremely popular OneBlade systems, today’s featured deal is one of the more affordable options out there. It is even a few cents below the usually rock-bottom Gillette Fusion5, which does not include the adjustable comb trimmer. The only options we can find for less would be something like this BIC Flex 4 Sensitive Hybrid Men’s 4-Blade Disposable Razor at just over $5 Prime shipped.

Looking to take it up a notch instead? Amazon is still offering the Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor (ES-LV65-S) for $99.99 shipped — an up to $50 discount and matching our 2019 Black Friday pricing.

Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver Kit:

The only 4 in 1 high performance styling tool that SHAVES, EDGES, TRIMS and HYDRATES throughout each shave providing Schick’s BEST shave for your skin

This groomer is carefully designed for stability and maneuverability

Feels well balanced in your hand, so TRIMMING BEARDS, SIDEBURNS and hard to reach places couldn’t be easier

As a BEARD TRIMMER, the Schick Hydro Groomer provides unbeatable convenience with the power and comfort you need while EDGING your BEARD easily and quickly

