Schick’s Hydro 5 Electric Shaver/Grooming Kit now available from $7 at Amazon

- Feb. 20th 2020 5:01 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $13 $7
0

Amazon is offering the Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver Kit for men at $7.63 or $7.25 when you check out with Subscribe & Save. Remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also on sale at Walmart for $7.63 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly up to $13, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. This particular model separates itself from other competition in the price range via its 4-in-1 blade system. Along with the standard 5-blade option, it also has a flip back edger, hydrating gels, and a power trimmer with an adjustable comb length. Rated 4+ stars from over 830 Amazon customers. More details below.

Well under the price of those extremely popular OneBlade systems, today’s featured deal is one of the more affordable options out there. It is even a few cents below the usually rock-bottom Gillette Fusion5, which does not include the adjustable comb trimmer. The only options we can find for less would be something like this BIC Flex 4 Sensitive Hybrid Men’s 4-Blade Disposable Razor at just over $5 Prime shipped.

Looking to take it up a notch instead? Amazon is still offering the Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor (ES-LV65-S) for $99.99 shipped an up to $50 discount and matching our 2019 Black Friday pricing.

Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver Kit:

  • The only 4 in 1 high performance styling tool that SHAVES, EDGES, TRIMS and HYDRATES throughout each shave providing Schick’s BEST shave for your skin
  • This groomer is carefully designed for stability and maneuverability
  • Feels well balanced in your hand, so TRIMMING BEARDS, SIDEBURNS and hard to reach places couldn’t be easier
  • As a BEARD TRIMMER, the Schick Hydro Groomer provides unbeatable convenience with the power and comfort you need while EDGING your BEARD easily and quickly

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $13 $7
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Schick

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard