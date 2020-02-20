Tommy Hilfiger offers extra 30% off sale items: Jeans, outerwear, t-shirts, more

- Feb. 20th 2020 10:46 am ET

Tommy Hilfiger updates your wardrobe and is offering an extra 30% off all sale items with promo code ESSENTIALS at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Packable Down Vest is on sale for $94 and originally was priced at $150. This vest will become a go-to in your wardrobe from now and throughout spring. It can easily be dressed up or down and its packable material makes its great for traveling or storing away. It’s available in two color options and it’s waterproof. Find the rest of our top picks from Tommy Hilfiger below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the High Rise Slim Fit Jeans are trendy and flattering on an array of body types. These jeans feature a medium wash and have a slight distressing that’s stylish. Originally priced at $120, however during the sale you can find them for $66.

Our top picks for women include:

