Banana Republic refreshes your wardrobe with extra 50% off sale styles

Banana Republic takes an extra 50% off all sale styles with new items just added. Plus, up to 40% off sitewide. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is a perfect time to update your denim and the men’s Slim Rapid Movement Jeans are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $118, however during the sale you can find them for $50. These jeans have a very dark wash and a slim fit that will be flattering on an array of body types. This style is also infused with stretch for added comfort throughout the day. However, if you’re not a fan of the slim style, they’re also available in an Athletic Tapered Style for the same price. Find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Peep Toe Booties are another standout and they’re currently marked down to $63. To compare, these booties were originally priced at $148. They’re a perfect transitional shoe that looks great with jeans, dresses, or skirts alike and will become a go-to in your wardrobe.

Our top picks for women include:

