Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Ray-Ban sunglasses, Banana Republic, iRobot Roomba, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Saucony’s Winter Sale takes extra 25% off clearance shoes and apparel
- Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses from $50 during Woot’s One-Day Flash Sale
- Nordstrom Rack’s Ray-Ban Event offers up to 60% off popular styles of sunglasses
- Mountain Hardwear’s offering 50% off sportswear styles: Jackets, vests, more
- Hanes is offering t-shirts, polos, and sweats from $5 + free shipping with code SHIPFREE
Casual and Formalwear |
- Jos. A. Bank Clearance Event takes up to 75% off suits, dress shirts, more
- Burt’s Bees Baby beekeeper wearable blanket drops to $17 at Amazon (Reg. $23)
- Banana Republic refreshes your wardrobe with extra 50% off sale styles
- Sperry puts a pep in your step with extra 30% off all sale items from $31
- GAP Factory’s Best Baby and Kid Sale offers 40% off with deals from $5
Home Goods and more |
- iRobot’s Alexa-enabled Roomba 891 drops to new Amazon low at $279 (Reg. $380)
- Philips’ Philishave Shaver + trimmer drops to $25 for today only (Reg. $45)
- Cuisinart cast iron cookware sale from $55 in today’s Gold Box
- This steel Belgian flip waffle maker is up to 60% off today at $20 shipped
- An Amazon low strikes DEWALT 192-Piece Mechanics Tool Set, now $120 (Save $60)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel