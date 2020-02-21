We are now seeing a notable promotion on official SEGA t-shirts. The SEGA shop has now launched a Buy One Get One free sale on all of the t-shirts it offers. Many of the designs are exclusive to the SEGA Shop and feature the expected smattering of Sonic and friends tees as well as SEGA-branded styles, and a series of retro-inspired options from its glory days, among others. Head below for all the details.

Official SEGA t-shirts sale:

There doesn’t appear to an exclusions in today’s BOGO free sale. With more than five full pages of official SEGA t-shirts on tap here today, you’re bound to find some styles you like. One thing to point out is that along with all of the options you’ll find here, the official Sonic the Hedgehog Movie t-shirts are also eligible for today’s promotion. Shipping is free in orders over $100, but it will otherwise run your around $8 or so. Free delivery would have been nice here, but you’re still saving close to $20 even with the shipping fee. You might find some Sonic tees on Amazon for less, but there’s nothing quite like the real thing.

One standout among the many SEGA t-shirts on sale today is the Sonic Time to Fly! Retro Tails for $24.95 (or $27 for the XXL size). But just about all of tees on the site sit at around $25, so you’re essentially saving 50% or $25 on any of pair you can find. This retro Sonic and Friends tee is another notable option and you’ll find all of the aforementioned Sonic the Hedgehog Movie t-shirts eligible for today’s sale right here.

Hit up today’s games roundup and the recent SEGA eShop sale for deals on Sonic games. Remember those handheld Tiger LCD consoles from the 90’s? Well, they are coming back in 2020 starting with Sonic 3 and don’t forget about the new Puma retro Sonic shoes.

Time to Fly! Retro Tails t-shirt :

Official SEGA t-shirts Tails is taking off for another adventure! Get this graphic black tee because it’s time to fly with your favorite two-tailed fox! Along the way, pick up Sonic and then it’s time to battle Chaos. It’s sure to be a battle to remember with this commemorate retro tee. This item ships to the USA , Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Antigua West Indies, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Spain, Honduras, Nicaragua. This item ships within 5 business days.

