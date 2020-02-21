Burt’s Bees Baby beekeeper wearable blanket drops to $17 at Amazon (Reg. $23)

Amazon is currently offering the Burt’s Bees Baby Beekeeper Wearable Blanket in all sizes for $17 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $23 and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over 6-months. This suit is a safe alternate to loose blankets and lets your baby move freely with large arm holes. It also has a easy access zipper and the material is 100% organic. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,500 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Use your savings to help to soothe your little one with the First Years Gumdrop 2-Pack Pacifiers. They’re priced at just $4.92 and come in three color options. These pacifiers are latex-free and rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,200 reviews.

Burt’s Bees Baby Beekeeper Wearable Blanket features:

Carefully sized for baby to move around freely and safely

Zipper opens from bottom for easy diaper changes with interior zipper guard & zipper cover for added safety

0.5 TOG – Pair with any of our pajamas for maximum comfort

100% organic, GOTS certified*, breathable cotton – great for sensitive skin and to prevent overheating

