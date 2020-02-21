Contigo’s 24-Oz. Jackson Water Bottle is now starting from $4.50 (Reg. $10+)

Target is now offering the Contigo 24-Oz. Jackson Water Bottle for $4.89 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. RedCard holders will receive free shipping on orders over $25 and a nice discount down to $4.64. Regularly up to $10, this model has hovered around $5 and $10 for the last year on Amazon (when it’s even available) and is now slightly below the all-time low. Along with the leak-proof lid and carry-on handle for easy transportation, this model features one-handed drinking, a wide-mouth opening for adding ice cubes or chugging, and a lifetime warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

At under $5, today’s deal is easily one of the most affordable options we can find from a reputable brand with solid reviews. Even this basic sports squeeze bottle and the regularly rock-bottom Rubbermaid Leak-Proof Chug Bottle go for more. You could grab a 24-pack of spring water in plastic bottles for $3.50 Prime shipped at Amazon and then reuse the bottles, but today’s lead deal is about as low as it gets otherwise.

Contigo 24-Oz. Jackson Water Bottle:

Seal It In: Leak proof lid (when closed) for on the go activities

Carry On: Carry handle for easy transportation

Lend a Hand: Easy one handed drinking from this reusable water bottle with the push of a button

Big Mouth: Wide mouth ideal for chugging or adding ice cubes

Split Body: Split body design for ease of cleaning or adding ice cubes Clean Up: Top rack dishwasher safe lid and body

Lifetime Warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

