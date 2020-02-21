Contigo’s 24-Oz. Jackson Water Bottle is now starting from $4.50 (Reg. $10+)

- Feb. 21st 2020 5:08 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $10+ $4.50
0

Target is now offering the Contigo 24-Oz. Jackson Water Bottle for $4.89 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. RedCard holders will receive free shipping on orders over $25 and a nice discount down to $4.64. Regularly up to $10, this model has hovered around $5 and $10 for the last year on Amazon (when it’s even available) and is now slightly below the all-time low. Along with the leak-proof lid and carry-on handle for easy transportation, this model features one-handed drinking, a wide-mouth opening for adding ice cubes or chugging, and a lifetime warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

At under $5, today’s deal is easily one of the most affordable options we can find from a reputable brand with solid reviews. Even this basic sports squeeze bottle and the regularly rock-bottom Rubbermaid Leak-Proof Chug Bottle go for more. You could grab a 24-pack of spring water in plastic bottles for $3.50 Prime shipped at Amazon and then reuse the bottles, but today’s lead deal is about as low as it gets otherwise.

Contigo 24-Oz. Jackson Water Bottle:

  • Seal It In: Leak proof lid (when closed) for on the go activities
  • Carry On: Carry handle for easy transportation
  • Lend a Hand: Easy one handed drinking from this reusable water bottle with the push of a button
  • Big Mouth: Wide mouth ideal for chugging or adding ice cubes
  • Split Body: Split body design for ease of cleaning or adding ice cubes Clean Up: Top rack dishwasher safe lid and body
  • Lifetime Warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $10+ $4.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Target deals

Best Target deals

Target is one of the largest retailers in America with a strong online presence alongside brick and mortar locations in nearly every state. On top of offering notable deals on home goods and fashion, Target is home to expansive technology offerings and is a major player every holiday season.
Contigo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard