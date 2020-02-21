Cuisinart cast iron cookware sale from $55 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers up to 46% off Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware. Deals are available from $55 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the 5.5-quart Cast Iron Casserole Dish for $54.99. That’s as much as $25 off the regular going rate and down $45 from the original price, as well as $5 less than our previous mention. These dishes are made from cast iron and feature “superior heat retention and even heat distribution.” Available in various colors. Great for cooking soups, roasting meat, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Additional deals from today’s sale can be found below.

Also be sure to check out the 12-inch Chicken Fryer which is down to $69.99. That’s as much as $50 off the regular going rate and the best we can currently find. It’s ideal for frying various meats, including chicken, and comes in a few colors as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

You can dive into the rest of today’s Gold Box on this landing page for additional deals. Our Home Goods guide has even more notable promotions on-going from the week, including a great deal on Brita Pitchers at one of the best prices of all-time.

Cuisinart Casserole Dishes feature:

Cast iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution

Porcelain enamel exterior provides a strong, durable finish in rich colors complementing any kitchen décor; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining

Porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, its surface does not impart flavors or absorb odors

Safe for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!