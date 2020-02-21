Eve Button delivers HomeKit control at an all-time low: $25 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon offers the Eve Button HomeKit Remote for $24.95 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s a $15 savings from the regular price and a new Amazon all-time low. Eve Button is a must-have HomeKit accessory, delivering a tactical push-button remote that’s customizable for various accessories. Built around a single button, you can call up various HomeKit scenes and accessories by using the single, double, and long-press system. With an aluminum casing, it will fit in with your other Apple products just fine. We have one in our home, often giving it to guests that may not be familiar with HomeKit setups, giving them the option to control lights in their bedroom while visiting. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

You can leave the Eve ecosystem and consider going with the Philips Hue Smar Button instead, as long as you’re rocking the brand’s lighting in your home. Amazon currently sells it for $20. It ships with everything needed to turn on various Hue lights throughout your home, delivering another level of control for your setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Eve Button features:

Direct control: command accessories and scenes without your iPhone

Three actions: single press, double press, and long press

Compact & portable: fits in your pocket or the palm of your hand

HomeKit-enabled: unparalleled ease of use and advanced security

Requires an Apple TV with tvOS11 or iPad set up as a home hub

