Hit the green every time with this smart golf rangefinder, now $199 (Orig. $249)

To choose the right club on the golf course, you need a good idea of yardage. NX7 Pro Slope Golf Rangefinder uses laser technology to provide a precise estimate of your distance to the pin. You can get the rangefinder now for $199 (Orig. $249) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Most rangefinders work using simple optical measurements. However, this does not account for any gradients between you and the green. In contrast, the NX7 Pro Slope uses laser measurements that factor in slopes.

When you aim the rangefinder towards the pin, the device locks on. This ensures that you don’t get a false reading from objects behind the green.

Once NX7 Pro Slope has an accurate reading, the device vibrates to let you know. You can then read the yardage off the built-in screen. The NX7 Pro Slope is accurate to one yard, and it has a range of 400 yards thanks to 6x magnification. Just as importantly, the device is tournament legal.

The NX7 Pro Slope is both waterproof and shock-proof, and it comes with a hard carry case.

Normally priced at $249, the NX7 Pro Slope Golf Rangefinder is now only $199.

