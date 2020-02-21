iRobot’s Alexa-enabled Roomba 891 drops to new Amazon low at $279 (Reg. $380)

Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba 891 Connected Robotic Vacuum for $278.90 shipped. Having dropped from $380, you’ll still pay as much as $470 direct from iRobot. Today’s offer saves you $100 or more, beats our previous mention by $21, and marks a new Amazon low. A 3-stage cleaning system, 90-minute runtime, and Auto-Adjust cleaning head are some of the most notable features for this Roomba. Plus, iRobot’s 891 isn’t just a notable autonomous cleaning option, but thanks to voice and smartphone control, is a pretty simplistic one at that. There’s also a built-in dirt detection sensor to ensure areas are thoroughly cleaned. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 780 customers.

Ditch the iRobot branding and opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner instead at $180. For $99 less, you’ll still be getting Alexa and smart home control, just without iRobot’s well-regarded cleaning system or advanced sensors. This is also a well-reviewed alternative, with over 8,900 customers leaving a 3.9/5 star rating.

iRobot Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum features:

Connect to CLEAN from anywhere with the advanced cleaning performance of the Roomba® 891 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuuming Robot. An advanced Triple-Stage Cleaning System with Edge-Sweeping brush loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, debris and hair with 5x more power** for increased cleaning performance.

