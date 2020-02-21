Magazine subs from $5/yr.: Dwell, Arch Digest, Bon Appetit, GQ, many more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine sale. The Frenzy event drops the price on just about all of the most popular magazines down to $5 per year with free delivery across the board. That includes titles like Dwell, Architectural Digest, Bon Appetit, GQ, Esquire, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Runner’s World, Wired, Popular Science, Golf Digest, and many others. Head below for a closer look.

While all of the aforementioned titles are at notable prices this weekend, there are some particular standouts here. Dwell magazine, for example, almost never drops this low these days, but you can now score a year for $5 with free delivery. Currently listed at $20 per year from Amazon and direct. Today’s deal is $15 in savings and the best we can find. Dwell magazine “is an interior design publication for people of all budgets and lifestyles.” Whether it’s ideas for your spare bedroom or how to create a Southwest theme, home decor enthusiasts will want to take a closer look at this one.

Another standout here is Architectural Digest at $5 per year, which is well under the $30 price tag you’ll find on Amazon. However, you might want to avoid the Car and Driver and Road & Track subs as they are slightly above the exclusive offers we get on a fairly regular basis.

Dwell Magazine:

While many design magazines are geared toward professional designers who work with high-budget clients, Dwell magazine is an interior design publication for people of all budgets and lifestyles. With a focus on modern styling, Dwell keeps up with current trends to help you satisfy your inner designer. Each issue of Dwell magazine is themed, so one month’s issue might help you make the most of a spare bedroom in your home, while the next month could focus on how to create a Southwest-inspired theme with a modern twist.

