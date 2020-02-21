Nordstrom Rack’s Ray-Ban Event offers up to 60% off popular styles of sunglasses

Nordstrom Rack’s Ray-Ban Sunglass Event takes up to 60% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. The women’s Ja-Jo Round Sunglasses are very trendy for the spring season and will elevate any look. These stylish sunglasses have a retro look with a round lens and brown coloring. They’re also lightweight and have 100% UV protection. Originally priced at $143, however during the sale you can find them for just $80. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack’s Ray-Ban Event below and be sure to check out Woot’s Ray-Ban and Oakley Sale that’s going on today here.

Another standout from this sale is the Polarized Aviator Sunglasses that are gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them. These sunglasses are also versatile to dress up or down and timeless to wear for years to come. They’re currently marked down to $92 and originally were priced at $183.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

