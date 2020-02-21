ORIA’s 76-in-1 precision screwdriver set is down to $17.50 (Reg. $27)

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 76-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $17.54 Prime shipped with the code WXWBDKGQA at checkout. This is down from its regular going rate of around $27 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This is my go-to kit when I need to work on a computer, smartphone, or anything else that requires smaller tools. It includes a plethora of precision screwdriver bits, pry tools, tweezers, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, if you don’t need the extra tools that today’s lead deal comes with, just opt for this 60-in-1 toolkit instead. It’s available on Amazon for $16 Prime shipped, saving you a few extra bucks and it’s quite a bit smaller, too. Just keep in mind that you’re only getting screwdriver bits and the driver itself here, meaning that it’s not quite as versatile.

Looking for something designed for use on larger projects, we’ve got you covered. Be sure to check out this sale on TACKLIFE’s Cordless Lite Rotary Tool Kit, which is available for under $15.50. Also, you can check out this deal that we spotted on DEWALT’s 192-Piece Mechanics Tool Set, which can be yours for $120.

ORIA Precision Screwdriver Set features:

60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is Professional hand tools to repair all popular laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics.

With different kind of Screwdriver bits, which made of chrome-vanadium steel are carefully selected by ORIA to meet all your need.

A flexible shaft is included, which is great for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.

