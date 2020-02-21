Samsung’s Frame TV delivers a sleek design, 4K, more for $749.50 ($200 off)

Amazon offers the Samsung Frame 43-inch 4K HDR QLED UHDTV for $749.44 shipped. That’s down $200 from the regular going rate and just the second time we’ve seen it below $750 at Amazon. Samsung’s Frame TVs depart from the usual bland approach with ample plastic found on most competitors these days. Instead, Samsung delivers a sleek design that’s made to look like a piece of artwork when not in-use. Of course, you’ll still get 4K and HDR support here, along with four HDMI input and three USB ports. Everything that you need to jumpstart your new TV setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Skip the Frame design and save big. Go with this Samsung 43-inch model instead, which has nearly an identical features set for $598. You’ll miss out on the Frame visuals, but otherwise, there’s everything needed here including 4K and HDR functionality, smart features, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Samsung Frame 43-inch TV features:

QUANTUM HDR 4X: 4K depth of detail with high dynamic range powered by HDR10+ delivers the lightest to darkest colors, scene by scene, for amazing picture realism

ART MODE: The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV; Activate the built in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays 1 of your favorite selections.Sound Output (RMS):20W

ART STORE: Buy individual pieces or subscribe to an ever increasing library of established and emerging artists’ work.Motion Rate:120

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!