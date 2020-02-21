Saucony’s Winter Sale takes extra 25% off clearance shoes and apparel

- Feb. 21st 2020 7:39 am ET

0

Saucony’s Winter Sale takes an extra 25% off clearance styles with promo code TAKE25 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Hit the ground running with the Kinvara 10 Shoes that are currently marked down to $45. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $110. This style was designed for comfort and support with a cushioned footbed as well as a flexible base. They’re also lightweight and breathable to help keep you cool and quick on your feet. Better yet? You can find this style in women’s sizing for the same price and they’re available in several color options. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Saucony customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

