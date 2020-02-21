Refresh your office with an affordable Sauder desk for $88 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Sauder Computer Desk (408995) for $88 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s around $22 off recent pricing and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in over a year. This wallet-friendly desk sports a traditional look with a couple of large cabinets perfect for storing cables, power banks, and more. A front-facing drawer slides out and flips down, providing a suitable solution for hiding a keyboard and mouse. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Keep your new desk looking its best when you nab a pack of Pledge Lemon Enhancing Wipes. Priced at a mere $4, these pre-moistened wipes make it quick and easy to rid surfaces of dust and debris. A total of 24 wipes are inside, which should prove to be plenty for months to come.

Plan on using an iPad at your desk? If so, now is a great time to score Logitech Crayon for a new Amazon low of $47. Regularly up to $70, today’s offer shaves $23 off.

Sauder Computer Desk features:

  • Flip-down Molding reveals slide-out keyboard/Mouse shelf with metal runners and safety stops
  • Hidden storage behind simulated drawer front/door
  • Lower drawer holds letter-size hanging file

