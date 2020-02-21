Recipe Gallery for iOS stores all your favorites in one place at $2 (Reg. $4)

While most cooking apps amount to not much more than a static collection of recipes you’ll probably find online somewhere for free, Recipe Gallery for iOS stands on its own. Users can save any recipe they come across “from magazines, cookbooks, recipe cards, and web sites in less than a minute with little or no typing.” The app collates your custom collection into searchable form, allows you to make notes if you want, and runs on all of your iPhones and iPads with a single purchase. After receiving a major update at the tail end of last year, the regularly $4 app is now at $1.99, marking the lowest price we have tracked in years. It also carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 7,000 users all-time. More details below.

In case you missed it recently, we still have notable deals live on This War of Mine, Alto’s Odyssey, Beat Cop, and many others right here. That’s on top of today’s massive Dr. Seuss iOS sale and this morning’s highlights including Tower of Fortune 3, Xynthesizr, Among the Stars, Inventory & Sales Manager, and more. On the productivity side of things, we are still tracking a huge discount on this Parallels app bundle and the latest BundleHunt app sale offers up to 44 top-rated titles from $0.50 each.

iOS Universal: Recipe Gallery: $2 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best iOS + Mac App Deals: Among the Stars, Tower of Fortune 3, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $20, COD Modern Warfare $40, more

Recipe Gallery:

We all want to organize our recipes, but no one wants to retype them. Recipe Gallery uses the camera of your iPhone or iPad along with modern optical character recognition (OCR) to capture, index, and store your recipes in an easy to search and use format. You can also use the Web browser in Recipe Gallery to save recipes from the Web in a permanent way.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!