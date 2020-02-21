Sperry puts a pep in your step with extra 30% off all sale items from $31

This weekend only, Sperry takes an extra 30% off sale styles with promo code SAVE30 at checkout. Score deals on boat shoes, boots, slippers, and more. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Striper II LTT Sneakers are on sale for $31 and originally were priced at $60. These sneakers are great for upcoming spring weather and they will pair nicely with jeans, shorts, or khakis alike. They’re also available in two color options and have a rigid outsole to promote traction, no matter the weather. Find the rest of our top picks from Sperry below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Maya Belle Leather Chelsea Boots are on sale for $63 and origianlly were priced at $130. These boots features a cushioned insole for comfort and a low heel that makes it a breeze to walk. Plus, it’s available in two color options.

Our top picks for women include:

