This steel Belgian flip waffle maker is up to 60% off today at $20 shipped

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker for $19.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. While third-party Amazon sellers currently have this model starting from $27.50, it regularly fetches as much as $50 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Along with the stainless steel build, it can make up to four Belgian waffles at once with custom browning options. The rotating design ensures your waffles are evenly cooked while non-stick and scratch-resistant copper titanium ceramic coating grace the cooking grates. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Don’t need to make four waffles at once? Check out the versatile Dash Mini Maker for just $10 Prime shipped at Amazon. You clearly won’t be able to make as many waffles as fast as you can with today’s lead deal, but it’s half the price and is also great for pancakes, cookies, paninis, and much more. The 4+ star rating from over 3,400 Amazon customers sounds good too.

On top of today’s Gold Box Cuisinart cast iron cookware sale, our Home Goods Guide is starting to heat up with deals on robot vacuums, shavers, office furniture, and more kitchenware offers.

Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker:

Enjoy a fast homemade breakfast with this four-slice Bella Belgian waffle maker. Custom browning options and a rotating design ensure your waffles cook and brown evenly, while the indicator light tells you when food is ready. This durable Bella Belgian waffle maker is made with a nonstick and scratch-resistant copper titanium ceramic coating for easy cleaning and durability.

