Save $124 on Suaoki’s 500Wh Portable Power Station at $390, more from $125

Suaoki via Amazon offers its G500 500Wh Portable Power Station for $365.49 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code S43A8VEC at checkout. Down from $490, today’s offer saves you $124, beats our previous mention by $24, and is the best we’ve seen. This portable charging station packs plenty of power, with a massive 500Wh of energy, and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have as a backup. Two AC outlets will be some of the most versatile ports, but you’ll also find dual 3A USB-A slots, a USB-C output, and more. So you’ll be covered whether trying to top off an iPhone, charge a laptop, or power an appliance while out and about. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Suaoki’s Amazon storefront is also discounting its 60W foldable portable solar panel to $124.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $160, today’s offer is one of the first discounts we’ve tracked and the second-best price cut to date. With enough juice to refuel the featured power station, this is a great accessory to complete your mobile charging kit. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 140 customers.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing Jackery’s Explorer 500 Power Station, which has dropped to $399 at Amazon. That’s $100 off the going rate, making now a great time to strike if you’re looking for something different than the featured deal.

Suaoki G500 Portable Power Station features:

This is G500, a new portable power station with mega battery capacity of 500Wh / 137,700mAh, 300W pure sine wave output, Type-C Quick Charge, and 3 ways of recharging (solar / wall / car). All ways of charging and discharging feature Battery Management System (BMS), protecting the battery from operating outside its Safe Operating Area. Unlike a traditional diesel generator, G500 is quiet and clean, no fumes or noise, making it perfect for camping sites, outdoor parties, boat life, and road trips.

