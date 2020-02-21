Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses from $50 during Woot’s One-Day Flash Sale

Woot’s Ray-Ban and Oakley Flash Sale offers up to 73% off select styles of sunglasses from $50. Prices are as marked. Amazon Prime members receive free delivery or there’s a $6 shipping charge. Update your sunglasses for spring with the trendy Ray-Ban Round Metal style that’s marked down to $72 and originally was priced at $150. These sunglasses are very popular for this season and they can easily be dressed up or down. Both men or women can wear this style and they feature 100% UV protection. With over 300 reviews from Amazon customers, they’re rated 4.3/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Woot’s Ray-Ban and Oakley Sale below.

Another great option for men is the Oakley Drop Point Sunglasses that are marked down to $55. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally priced at $133. This style features a durable frame that’s great for outdoor sports and a lightweight design for added comfort. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

