These portable jump starters also charge your iPhone from $49, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Beatit Tech (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its portable car jump starters from $49 shipped. Our top pick is the 2000A/21000mAh model for $69.99. Down 30% from its regular rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Spring is in the air, and with it, you’ll likely be taking some road trips soon. Keeping this charged and in your vehicle will save you from having to pay a company to jump-start your car should the battery die. Plus, it also functions as a portable charger for your iPhone and iPad. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Ditch the jump-starting capabilities to save some cash. Anker’s PowerCore 10000 is available for $26 shipped. While this won’t do you any good if your car’s battery dies, it does hold enough juice to power your iPhone multiple times before dying. Plus, it easily fits in any pocket or purse.

Looking for a USB-C Power Delivery portable battery? Well, you’re in luck. We recently went hands-on with Anker’s latest PowerCore III Sense 10K. This stylish battery provides 18W USB-C PD, which is perfect to quickly charge any iPhone or iPad

BeatIt 2000A Jump Starter features:

Compact with a peak of 2000 Amps (UL2743 Certified) 21000mAh – it’s able to jump start flat batteries up to 30 times on a single charge. Work with all 12V battery cars, vans, trucks, motorcycles, ATV, UTV, snowmobiles, lawn mowers, yachts and heavy duty

Packed with dual USB output (5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1. 5A) and 10W wireless charge the power to deliver 4. 9 charges to iPhone X, nearly 5. 2 charges for Galaxy S9, Recharges in 6 hours with a 5V/3A Type-C charger

BEATIT’s exclusive extended jumper cables solved the problem of too short cables to connect the vehicle battery positive and negative for most products on the market, makes jump start more convenient and free

