BISSELL’s ICONpet cordless vacuum hits a new low of $188 (Reg. $250)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the BISSELL ICONpet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $187.99 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of $250, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This vacuum is designed with pets in mind. The high-performance motor spins at up to 420-miles per hour, creating ample suction to clean up just about any mess. Plus, BISSELL’s patented “tangle free brush roll” spins at up to 3,200 RPM, ensuring that no hair gets tangled or keeps it from spinning during your cleaning routine. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when opting for the eufy RoboVac 11S. This robotic vacuum takes care of cleaning for you, making a disliked chore quite simple. At $170 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s easy to recommend this over today’s lead deal. However, do keep in mind that it might get tangled more than the BISSELL above should you have pets with long hair.

Keep more in your wallet when picking up the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum. It’s available on Amazon for $30 shipped and makes cleanup a breeze. Just remember that it isn’t wireless, and doesn’t clean by itself, so there’s a bit more manual labor involved here.

BISSELL ICONpet Cordless Vacuum features:

High Performance digital motor spins at up to 420 miles per hour for powerful cordless cleaning performance

22v Lithium ion Battery offers cordless convenience with three cleaning modes

Our patented Tangle Free Brush Roll spins up to 3200 RPM, leaving no hair wrap behind and making it the vacuum for pet households

The Mess Free Dirt Tank with Clean Slide Technology allows you control the dust and dander to eliminate the clean up after the cleanup

