Latest Google Nest Wifi 3-node mesh system hits $280 (Save $69+), more from $15

ANTOnline via Rakuten is offering the 2nd generation Google Nest Wifi (3-nodes) for $279.99 shipped when coupon code ANT20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $69 off the typical pricing, a $19 savings compared to Best Buy’s sale offer, and a whopping discount of $138 when going toe-to-toe with what Amazon is charging. Today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked. This 3-node mesh system can readily blanket most homes with coverage that spans up to 4,400-square feet. With support for up to 200 connected devices, this solution is made with smart homes in mind. The ability to use secondary nodes like Nest Minis encourages placement in open spaces for even better Wi-Fi coverage. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Swing by our review to learn more.

We also spotted NETGEAR’s 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch at $14.99 Prime shipped at Amazon. Having averaged around $20 as of late, today’s deal shaves 25% off and marks a new Amazon low. Not only does this offering widely expand the number of Ethernet ports at your disposal, you’ll also gain a fan-less design which operates in silence. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Want to hop on the Wi-Fi 6 bandwagon? Well it just so happens that NETGEAR’s Nighthawk AX4 Router has returned to an all-time low of $99.

Google Nest Wifi features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system. These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet.

