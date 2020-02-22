JBL’s Flip 4 is waterproof + more at an all-time low price: $60 (Reg. $80)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of $80, this a match for its all-time low set only once before and is the best available. This speaker is multi-room ready, meaning that it easily pairs through JBL’s Connect+ to enjoy your tunes on more than one speaker at a time. Plus, it supports simultaneous connections, allowing you to use two different devices to play music at once, letting others get in on the fun. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Now, ditching the multi-room and multiple device features in today’s lead deal, you can save a bit of cash. The Oontz Angle 3 is available for $25 Prime shipped and packs a punch. It’s also waterproof and truly wireless, making it a great choice for your upcoming spring vacations.

Prefer AirPlay to Bluetooth? Well, Sonos Move has AirPlay 2 and more. We are currently tracking a deal on Move that includes a $60 gift card for $399. This is only the second time that we’ve seen it discounted, so be sure to head on over to our deal coverage to learn how to save.

JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker features:

Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing impressive stereo sound

Built-in 3000mAh rechargeable li-ion battery Supports up to 12 hours of playtime

Ipx7 waterproof means no more worrying about rain or spills; you can even submerge flip 4 in water

JBL connect+ allows you to Link more than 100 JBL connect+ enabled speakers together to amplify the party

