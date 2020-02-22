JBL’s Flip 4 is waterproof + more at an all-time low price: $60 (Reg. $80)

- Feb. 22nd 2020 9:16 am ET

Get this deal
$80 $60
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of $80, this a match for its all-time low set only once before and is the best available. This speaker is multi-room ready, meaning that it easily pairs through JBL’s Connect+ to enjoy your tunes on more than one speaker at a time. Plus, it supports simultaneous connections, allowing you to use two different devices to play music at once, letting others get in on the fun. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Now, ditching the multi-room and multiple device features in today’s lead deal, you can save a bit of cash. The Oontz Angle 3 is available for $25 Prime shipped and packs a punch. It’s also waterproof and truly wireless, making it a great choice for your upcoming spring vacations.

Prefer AirPlay to Bluetooth? Well, Sonos Move has AirPlay 2 and more. We are currently tracking a deal on Move that includes a $60 gift card for $399. This is only the second time that we’ve seen it discounted, so be sure to head on over to our deal coverage to learn how to save.

JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing impressive stereo sound
  • Built-in 3000mAh rechargeable li-ion battery Supports up to 12 hours of playtime
  • Ipx7 waterproof means no more worrying about rain or spills; you can even submerge flip 4 in water
  • JBL connect+ allows you to Link more than 100 JBL connect+ enabled speakers together to amplify the party

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$80 $60
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Portable Bluetooth Speakers jbl

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide