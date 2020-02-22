Protect a maxed-out MacBook Pro with Pacsafe’s anti-theft backpack: $87 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Pacsafe Metrosafe Backpack for $86.98 shipped. That’s around $20 off average pricing there and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This sleek bag differentiates itself with a theft-proof design. This feature is made apparent with lockable zippers and cut-proof materials throughout. An RFID blocking pocket is there to keep credit cards organized and protected. This backpack sports a compartment that’s spacious enough to tote a 16-inch MacBook Pro. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If the anti-theft features found in Pacsafe’s bag don’t align with your needs, consider Cocoon’s Slim Backpack for $45. It’s my go-to bag as it sports a GRID-IT front pocket that keeps cables and small accessories organized and held snugly in place.

Speaking of organization, if you’ve got a growing set of tools you may want to peek at Bosch’s Stackable Storage Case for $39. We spotted this deal yesterday and at $20 off, now is a great time to pick one up.

Pacsafe Metrosafe Backpack features:

ANTI-THEFT DESIGN – with Lockable Zippers and Cut Proof Materials (lightweight steel mesh) to prevent theft/ pickpocketing, plus an RFID blocking pocket to keep your credit cards/ IDs safe. Patented in the USA, by Pacsafe, the original anti-theft brand.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!