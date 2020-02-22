Protect a maxed-out MacBook Pro with Pacsafe’s anti-theft backpack: $87 (Save $20)

- Feb. 22nd 2020 9:25 am ET

$87
0

Amazon is offering the Pacsafe Metrosafe Backpack for $86.98 shipped. That’s around $20 off average pricing there and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This sleek bag differentiates itself with a theft-proof design. This feature is made apparent with lockable zippers and cut-proof materials throughout. An RFID blocking pocket is there to keep credit cards organized and protected. This backpack sports a compartment that’s spacious enough to tote a 16-inch MacBook Pro. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If the anti-theft features found in Pacsafe’s bag don’t align with your needs, consider Cocoon’s Slim Backpack for $45. It’s my go-to bag as it sports a GRID-IT front pocket that keeps cables and small accessories organized and held snugly in place.

Speaking of organization, if you’ve got a growing set of tools you may want to peek at Bosch’s Stackable Storage Case for $39. We spotted this deal yesterday and at $20 off, now is a great time to pick one up.

Pacsafe Metrosafe Backpack features:

ANTI-THEFT DESIGN – with Lockable Zippers and Cut Proof Materials (lightweight steel mesh) to prevent theft/ pickpocketing, plus an RFID blocking pocket to keep your credit cards/ IDs safe. Patented in the USA, by Pacsafe, the original anti-theft brand.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$87
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Backpack Pacsafe

About the Author