Keep your home clean and purified with this HEPA + UV-C filter: $64 (Reg. $90)

- Feb. 22nd 2020 9:38 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Pure Enrichment 3-in-1 Air Purifier for $63.99 shipped. Down from its regular rate of around $90, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Spring is just around the corner, and this air purifier will help keep your allergies at ease. It uses a true HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and household odors. There’s also a built-in UV-C light that’s designed to kill germs and viruses, keeping your home healthier. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands.

Ditch the UC-V light to save some cash. This HEPA air purifier is $50 at Amazon and offers you a similar 99.97% air scrubbing to keep pollen, dander, and more at bay.

However, get a Wi-Fi-connected purifier when you opt for the Coway Airmega Smart Air Purifier. We recently went hands-on with this unit and found it to be “an extremely easy to use air purifier.”

Pure Enrichment 3-in-1 Air Purifier features:

  • PURIFIES THE AIR: True HEPA filter captures 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and household odors.
  • DESTROYS GERMS & VIRUSES: UV-C light safely destroys micro-organisms such as germs and viruses.
  • WHISPER-QUIET OPERATION: With a noise level at just 30dB, PureZone silently sanitizes the air for easier breathing and more restful sleep.
  • EASY & EFFICIENT OPERATION: Sets up in seconds for immediate use out of the box and features an optional automatic timer that shuts off the unit after 2, 4, or 8 hours of continuous use to promote energy efficiency

