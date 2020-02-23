LILLEbaby child carriers can be yours at up to 50% off with deals from $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, LILLEbaby (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of its baby carries with deals from $20 Prime shipped. One standout for us is on the Airflow 6-in-1 Ergonomic Child Carrier at $50. Down from $80, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. This option allows you to switch between six different positions for holding your little one, and offers lumbar support to help make longer sessions more comfortable. A zippered pocket is included as well, which enters alongside a headrest, sleeping hood, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,200 customers, much like the rest of the items in the sale. Shop the entire selection right here.

A nice way to put your savings to use here is by picking up a pack of Amazon’s in-house unscented baby wipes. Having these on hand will help you be prepared for any messes and to keep your bundle of joy nice and clean.

Airflow 6-in-1 Ergonomic Child Carrier features:

Safe for baby’s hips and acknowledged as a HIP HEALTHY carrier by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute. This baby carrier has adjustable seat and leg openings facilitates proper hip support, frog-leg seating, and curved C-spine position. Adjustable back panel grows with your child and provides support for baby’s neck and head. Endlessly adjustable straps and waist belt for a completely customized fit form petite to tall parents and makes for an exceptionally comfortable child carrier.

