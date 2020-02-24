Belkin’s Thunderbolt 3 dock has 85W charging, Ethernet, more: $228 (Reg. $290)

Amazon is offering the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Express Dock HD for $227.80 shipped. For comparison, Apple charges $300 for this dock, B&H runs $290, and Best Buy has it on sale for $245 right now. If you have any of Apple’s latest computers, like the 16-inch MacBook Pro or Mac mini, this dock is perfect for you. It has a front-facing USB 3.0 port as well as a headphone jack, and on the back, you’ll find Gigabit Ethernet, another headphone jack, two more USB 3.0 ports, a DisplayPort, and two Thunderbolt 3 hookups. Plus, it provides USB-C Power Delivery of up to 85W, which is enough to charge just about every MacBook at full speed. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the Belkin namesake, the CalDigit USB-C Pro Dock is a great alternative. It’s available for around $200 shipped at Amazon and offers a few more hookups. You’ll find SD support here, as well as dual DisplayPort, though it only has a single Thunderbolt 3 plug on the back.

However, you can save even more with the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock. This dock only has a few ports and doesn’t provide any charging support. While this dock is more budget-friendly, you’ll still net Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0. At under $100 shipped on Amazon, it’s a great alternative for those on a budget.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

2 x Thunderbolt 3 Ports: up to 40 Gb/s

3 x USB 3.0 Ports: up to 5 Gb/s

1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port

1 x DisplayPort

2 x 3.5mm Audio Jacks

Charges Devices with up to 85W of Power

Supports Dual 4K Displays

Daisy-Chain Up to 5 Thunderbolt Devices

Thunderbolt 3 Cable Included

