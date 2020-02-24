Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Backcountry, Sperry Boat Shoes, iRobot Roomba, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Backcountry takes up to 50% off The North Face, Columbia, Marmot, more from $20
- Eddie Bauer offers extra 50% off all clearance items with deals from $13
- Score 20% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more during Foot Locker’s Flash Sale
- Fruit of the Loom 10-Pack Crew Socks for $12 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Steep and Cheap’s The North Face Sale offers up to 60% off popular jackets, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Today only, Sperry offers boat shoes for men and women at just $50 shipped
- Cole Haan, UGG, and more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Spring Jacket Sale
- J.Crew updates your look with up to 40% off wear now styles from just $12
- Spring ready sneakers for men up to 60% off at Hautelook: Tommy Hilfiger, TOMS, more
- Old Navy offers 30% off sitewide with code HURRY at checkout
Home Goods and more |
- Today only, iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum drops to $320 (Refurb, Orig. $650)
- Refresh your cookware in today’s T-fal Gold Box from $21 (Up to 30% off)
- KitchenAid’s 12-inch Compact Convection Oven is now $60 off at $80 shipped
- Bring home a new coffee maker at up to $520 off with deals starting from $11
- Enjoy cleaner air with this 4-in-1 HEPA purifier at $100 (Reg. up to $200)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel