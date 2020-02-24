Enjoy cleaner air with this 4-in-1 HEPA purifier at $100 (Reg. up to $200)

Feb. 24th 2020 4:02 pm ET

Walmart is offering the Coway HEPA Tower Mighty Air Purifier (AP-1216L) for $100 shipped. Down from its $200 or more going rate at Amazon, it’s currently on sale for $120 there and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Spring is just around the corner, so be sure that you’re protected from airborne allergens and pollen. This purifier is designed for rooms up to 330-square feet, making it perfect for smaller apartments or bedrooms. Plus, the 4-stage filtration system ensures the removal of “99.97% of germs”. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Should you need something a little more budget-friendly, then ditch the Coway namesake. The KOIOS Air Purifier uses 3-in-1 technology to scrub your air. It’s available for $47.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind that it’s designed for smaller spaces than today’s lead deal, and won’t clean the air quite as well.

For something on the smarter side of the spectrum, Coway’s latest Airmega purifier is something that we recently went hands-on with. The companion app helps you to easily check air quality and adjust settings, making it perfect for any smart home.

Coway Tower Mighty Air Purifier features:

  • Coway Airmega AP-1216L is designed to accommodate room sizes up to 330 sq. ft. (CADR of Dust 235 / Pollen 262 / Smoke 213 cb. ft. ).
  • 4 Stage Filtration System (Pre-filter, Deodorization filter, True HEPA filter, Vital Ion) captures and reduces up to 99. 97% of particles 0. 3 microns in the air, including pollen, pollutants and other allergens. It also reduces volatile organic compounds and reduces odor.
  • Pre-filter is washable and permanent, designed to catch larger dust particles.

