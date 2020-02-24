A 300-inch screen awaits with Epson’s Home Cinema Projector: $362 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Epson Home Cinema 760HD Projector for $361.91 shipped. Note: stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s around $88 off what it’s been fetching there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $28. Armed with this projector, you’ll be ready to create up to a 300-inch display. It casts a 720p image with 3,300-lumens of brightness. This means it easily outshines what’s typically found in many projectors at this price point, making it a solid choice for a wide variety of lighting environments. Inputs include HDMI, VGA, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’d like to occasionally travel with this projector, today’s savings are enough to nab this compatible carrying case for $50. It’s ready to protect your investment from “impacts, drops, dings and dust.” Tri-layer foam is pre-cut to ensure your projector fits well from the start.

Think a 65-inch TV will do the trick? Swing by the deal we spotted on VIZIO’s 4K TV with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit for $498. This deal offers a savings of $250.

Epson Home Cinema 760HD Projector features:

Widescreen HD entertainment up to 300″ – life-sized images up to 25x larger than a 60″ flat panel, on virtually any blank wall or screen.

Bright – ideal for a variety of lighting conditions, the Projector has 3, 300 Lumens of equal color and White brightness (1).

All-digital HDMI connectivity – Connect your cable/satellite box, Blu-ray Disc player, gaming console or streaming device.

Innovative 3LCD technology – amazing action scenes with no rainbow effect.

