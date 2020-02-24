A 300-inch screen awaits with Epson’s Home Cinema Projector: $362 (New low)

- Feb. 24th 2020 4:39 pm ET

$362
0

Amazon is offering the Epson Home Cinema 760HD Projector for $361.91 shipped. Note: stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s around $88 off what it’s been fetching there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $28. Armed with this projector, you’ll be ready to create up to a 300-inch display. It casts a 720p image with 3,300-lumens of brightness. This means it easily outshines what’s typically found in many projectors at this price point, making it a solid choice for a wide variety of lighting environments. Inputs include HDMI, VGA, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’d like to occasionally travel with this projector, today’s savings are enough to nab this compatible carrying case for $50. It’s ready to protect your investment from “impacts, drops, dings and dust.” Tri-layer foam is pre-cut to ensure your projector fits well from the start.

Think a 65-inch TV will do the trick? Swing by the deal we spotted on VIZIO’s 4K TV with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit for $498. This deal offers a savings of $250.

Epson Home Cinema 760HD Projector features:

  • Widescreen HD entertainment up to 300″ – life-sized images up to 25x larger than a 60″ flat panel, on virtually any blank wall or screen.
  • Bright – ideal for a variety of lighting conditions, the Projector has 3, 300 Lumens of equal color and White brightness (1).
  • All-digital HDMI connectivity – Connect your cable/satellite box, Blu-ray Disc player, gaming console or streaming device.
  • Innovative 3LCD technology – amazing action scenes with no rainbow effect.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$362
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
projector

projector
Epson

About the Author