Score 20% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more during Foot Locker’s Flash Sale

- Feb. 24th 2020 1:51 pm ET

Foot Locker takes 20% off no minimum with code DEAL20 at checkout. Score great deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, and more. FLX members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. The men’s adidas Original NMD R1 Shoes are a standout from this sale and they’re marked down to $88. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $130. This style has a breathable knit material for added comfort as well as a cushioned insole. They also have a flexible base for a natural stride and come in several color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Foot Locker below.

Our top picks for men include:

Looking to boost your next workout? The Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 Shoes are on sale for $104 and originally were priced at $180. These shoes are curved and have a sleek design for quick movements.

Our top picks for women include:

Best Fashion Deals

Foot Locker

