Fruit of the Loom 10-Pack Crew Socks for $12 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering the 10-Pack of Fruit of the Loom Men’s Cotton Work Gear Crew Socks in the color black for $11.69 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $15 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. These socks feature sweat-wicking material for added comfort and are cushioned. This style is great for everyday wear including during workouts or paired with boots this winter. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Amazon customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

However, if you’re looking for a white sock option, the Fruit of the Loom Essential 6-Pack Cushioned Crew Socks are also marked down to $8.25. To compare, these socks are regularly priced at $11. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 3,600 reviews.

Fruit of the Loom Crew Socks feature:

These are the best heavy duty socks made to wear with any type of boot – steel toe, hiking, hunting or athletic

Extra reinforcement is built into high impact areas for long lasting socks and added comfort

These aren’t your basic work socks for men – these are performance socks that fight odor, wick moisture

For a basic, everyday sock at an exceptional price-per-pair value, you can’t beat Fruit of the Loom

