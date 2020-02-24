This portable battery also jump starts your car for $30 shipped (Reg. $50)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 500A Portable Jump Starter for $29.99 shipped with the code OK7YRS9K and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $50 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’ve ever walked out to a dead car battery due to a light that was left on, then you know how frustrating it can be. This portable jump starter easily gets your car up and running again, ensuring minimal downtime. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Considering you’re saving $20 with today’s sale, why not put a bit of that to good use? This case is designed to carry GOOLOO’s portable jump starter perfectly, allowing you to easily keep it at the ready should something happen. At just $14 Prime shipped, you’ll just use a fraction of today’s savings to pick it up.

For those on a tighter budget, pick up this lipstick-style portable battery. While it won’t jump start your car, it’ll easily top off your smartphone. Plus, at under $12.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s a no-brainer alternative.

GOOLOO 500A Portable Jump Starter features:

The GOOLOO jumper pack GP80 can restarts your vehicle ( lawn tractor, motorcycle, RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles, oil boat, etc) up to 4.5L gas engine with 500A peak current

Designed with 2 USB outputs (5V 2.4A/9V 2A), the quick charge 3.0 USB port can full charge your cellphones, tablets, and other mobile devices at the fastest speed possible

The GOOLOO Car Jump Starter comes with a built-in LED flashlight. Long press the power button to activate the strong mode, press again to switch to warning strobe, and press a third time to turn on the SOS flashing. It’s an emergency life saver when you go camping, travel, picnic, outdoor adventure.

