Show ink the door with these HP AirPrint LaserJet Pro Printers from $89

Amazon is offering the HP LaserJet Pro M203dw AirPrint Laser Printer for $98.90 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $11. HP’s laser printer aims to make any job a fast one with snappy 30-page per minute speeds. This model supports AirPrint, bringing native printing to iOS and macOS devices. This means you’ll be able to natively print without special apps or drivers. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers. Continue reading to find more laser printers on sale.

More laser printers on sale:

If you’re unconvinced about laser printing, consider Canon’s Pixma Wireless AiO Inkjet Printer for $40. It features AirPrint and wields support for scanning and copying too. Bear in mind that print speeds will be slower and you will miss out on capabilities like duplexing.

HP LaserJet Pro M203dw features:

Main functions of the HP M203dw laser printer: reliable monochrome printing, wireless printing, AirPrint, double-sided printing, LED control panel, and more

This HP M203dw laser printer replaces the HP M201dw printer, additionally the newer HP M203dw has 15% faster print speeds plus HP Jet Advantage Security Manager

