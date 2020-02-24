JBL’s Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker returns to an Amazon Black Friday price of $250

- Feb. 24th 2020 5:08 pm ET

Amazon is offering the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $249.95 shipped. Matched at Walmart, B&H, and JBL. That’s up to $100 off the typical rate there and is a match for Amazon’s Black Friday offer. This speaker is armed with four drivers, two JBL bass radiators, and a rechargeable battery that sports up to 15-hours of playtime. Built-in support for JBL Connect+ allows users to pair it with up to 100 other compatible speakers. It also duals as a power bank thanks to USB port which can draw from its 10000mAh battery. An IPX7 rating showcases a waterproof design that is beach-ready. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more flashy? Peek at Marshall’s Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $170. Just bear in mind that you’ll lose out on the potential of pairing it with other JBL speakers.

If you’d be happy with something quite a bit smaller, swing by today’s smartphone accessory roundup to find Insignia’s Bluetooth Speaker for a mere $8.

JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker features:

Unleash powerful sound everywhere. JBL Xtreme 2 is the ultimate portable Bluetooth speaker that effortlessly delivers dynamic and immersive stereo sound. The speaker is IPX7 rated, featuring a waterproof design, with rugged fabric in exclusive colors complementing the Xtreme 2. Together with JBL connect+ it can wirelessly link more than 100 JBL connect+ enabled speakers to elevate your listening experience and making the party even bigger.

