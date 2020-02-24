Morakniv’s Companion Knife drops to $13 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the Morakniv Companion Fixed Blade Outdoor Knife for $13 Prime shipped. Down from its regular rate of around $20, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Morakniv’s Companion packs a lifetime warranty, ensuring that your blade is guaranteed for generations. Plus, the 4.1-inch knife is perfect for a multitude of uses, thanks to its Sandvik Stainless Steel design. The included sheath makes sure that you won’t get hurt during transport, which is crucial for safe usage. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands and is a #1 best-seller.

With your savings, grab the Lansky Roadie Key Chain Knife Sharpener. It’s available for just $7 Prime shipped and performs multiple jobs. Not only does this act as a knife sharpener while you’re on-the-go, but it also has a glass breaking tool, bottle opener, and more, making it the perfect travel companion.

Prefer a dedicated multi-tool? Our roundup has multiple options to choose from with prices starting at just $5, so be sure to give it a look.

Morakniv Companion Knife features:

Versatile fixed-blade outdoor knife with a 4.1-inch hardened Sandvik 12C27 stainless steel blade is ideal for carving, food prep, and cutting tinder

High-quality Swedish steel is razor sharp and exceptionally tough; stainless steel blade stays sharp longer than carbon steel, and is less prone to rust

Patterned, high-friction grip sits comfortably in the hand, for greater control, safety, and performance, especially in wet and cold conditions

