Stay warm this winter with Serta’s heated blanket at $25 (Reg. $40)

- Feb. 24th 2020 6:37 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Serta Reversible Sherpa/Fleece Heated Electric Blanket for $24.99 Prime shipped. Down from its $40 regular rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you get extra cold during the winter, then this blanket is perfect for you. It has multiple heat settings and is designed to keep you warm no matter what temperature it is outside or inside. Designed to fit a queen bed, this blanket measures 50- by 60-inches. Plus, the 8.5-foot power cord ensures that there’s plenty of length to reach your bed from any outlet. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the heated feature to save big. This 50- by 60-inch throw is yours for just $19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Keep in mind that it won’t be nearly as warm as today’s lead deal, but it’s a great option for those on a tighter budget.

For other home goods, be sure to check out our guide. It’s updated daily with the best sales from around the web, so it should be a page that you visit often.

Serta Heated Blanket features:

Easy to use controller has 5-heat settings to maintain your own perfect comfort level; Controller has a 8.5′ power cord for easy placement; built in 4-hour automatic shut off for safety, power savings and convenience

