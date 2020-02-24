Spring ready sneakers for men up to 60% off at Hautelook: Tommy Hilfiger, TOMS, more

- Feb. 24th 2020 4:58 pm ET

The Hautelook Men’s Spring Ready Sneakers Event offers up to 60% off select styles of top brands including TOMS, Crocs, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Phero Sneaker that’s currently marked down to $40, which is $20 off the original rate. These sneakers are perfect for spring weather and are versatile to wear with jeans or shorts alike. This style features a mixture of linen and leather details that are classic. They also have a rigid outsole that promotes traction and a cushioned insole. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

